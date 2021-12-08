Dine in New York City or Paris and you'll be expected to show your vaccination card or flash an app that proves you've gotten the shot before you can dine indoors. In Minnesota, that's largely not the case. But a small, growing list of restaurants do require vaccination (or a negative COVID test) before letting customers unmask and dine indoors. Here are the earliest adopters of a vaccine requirement; we'll update as we hear of more.

CaféRacer Kitchen

This Latin American cafe requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for all adult diners. Guests are asked to wear masks when not at a table.

2929 E. 25th St., Mpls., 612-208-1695, caferacermn.com

The Dakota

Proof of a completed COVID-19 vaccine regimen (at least 14 days before) or negative test (within 72 hours) is required to enter the Dakota, whether for music or dining. For those unvaccinated, masks are required indoors. The policy applies to staff, performers and customers.

1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., 612-332-5299, dakotacooks.com

Fair State Brewing

Proof of a full course of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test administered by a provider (within 72 hours) is needed for indoor service in the taproom. Screenshots and printouts of test results will not be accepted, nor will rapid at-home tests. Unvaccinated guests may gather outdoors in the beer garden and order via QR code.

2506 Central Av. NE., Mpls., 612-444-3209, fairstate.coop

Hark! Cafe

One of the first restaurants in Minnesota to require it, this vegan and gluten-free cafe asks for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test in the past 48 hours for all indoor diners older than 12. Masks need to be worn when not at your table.

430 1st Av. N., Mpls.,612-354-7098, harkcafe.com

Ngon Vietnamese Bistro

Indoor dining available with proof of vaccination (patio seating is without restriction). Staff is fully vaccinated as well.

799 University Av. W., St. Paul, 651-222-3301, ngonbistro.com

Twin Spirits Distillery

To come inside the recently reopened cocktail room, you'll need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of your visit and a temperature check. Seating inside is limited to 20.

2931 Central Av. NE., Mpls., 612-353-5274, twinspirits.us

W.A. Frost and Co.

The classic St. Paul restaurant requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours to dine indoors.

374 Selby Av., St. Paul, 651-224-5715, wafrost.com