Although it's the loudest and smokiest night of the year, nothing brings more joy than a night sky filled with bright colors and shapes bursting in the air. In the Twin Cities, many Independence Day events boast live bands, food trucks and family activities in addition to rockets' red glare. The city of Minneapolis is hosting a quieter patriotic laser light show with music and food trucks on Monday at Boom Island Park. The Twins, however, will have fireworks after their game vs. Kansas City. Here's a list of where you can see skies light up. Most start at dusk. There's no fee unless noted.

July 1

CHS FIELD: Postgame monster food truck rally and fireworks. 6:07 p.m. 360 N. Broadway, St. Paul. milb.com/st-paul.

HAM LAKE: Business expo, craft market, family activities and food vendors. 3-10 p.m. Free. 1220 157th Av. NE. hamlakeareacc.org/events/freedomfestival.

July 2

HUDSON, WIS.: Booster Days with a day of live music, bingo, beer garden and activities. 1 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Lakefront Park, 505 1st St. hudsonboosters.org.

July 3

ANOKA: Castle Field, 600 Castle Field Blvd. anokaminnesota.com.

BLOOMINGTON: Summer Fete includes food and beverage vendors, music, kids' stage and fun zone. 5 p.m. Normandale Lake Park, W. 84th St. and Normandale Blvd. bloomingtonmn.gov.

CANTERBURY PARK: Live music, activities and live racing. 4 p.m. $8-$15. 1100 Canterbury Road, Shakopee. canterburypark.com.

CHS FIELD: Postgame monster food truck rally and fireworks. 6:07 p.m. 360 N. Broadway, St. Paul. milb.com/st-paul.

EDEN PRAIRIE: Sparklefest hosts a less noisy event with kid-friendly mini-fireworks along with a dance party, lawn games and inflatables. 6 p.m. Round Lake Park, 16691 Valley View Rd. edenprairie.org.

TARGET FIELD: Postgame fireworks. 7:10 p.m. 1 Twins Way, Mpls. mlb.com/twins.

TREASURE ISLAND: The Island Block Party with food trucks, family activities and music by Prince cover band Chase & Ovation. 5 p.m. 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road, Red Wing. ticasino.com.

July 4

APPLE VALLEY: Freedom Days festival wraps up with a carnival and pre-fireworks party. 4-10 p.m. Johnny Cake Ridge Park East, 5800 140th St. W. avfreedomdays.com.

BLAINE: National Sports Center, 1750 105th Av. NE. blainemn.gov.

CHANHASSEN: Weekend-long event includes fishing contest, classic car show, lawn games, sand sculptures, carnival, parade and more. 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Lake Ann Park, 1456 W. 78th St. chanhassenmn.gov.

COON RAPIDS: Firecracker 5K, midway, bingo and live music. 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Boulevard Plaza, 11002 Crooked Lake Blvd. coonrapidsmn.gov.

EAGAN: Parade, car show and entertainment. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. 1501 Central Pkwy. eaganfunfest.org.

EDEN PRAIRIE: Live music and food truck plaza. 3-10:30 p.m. Round Lake Park, 16691 Valley View Road. https://www.edenprairie.org.

EDINA: Pre-fireworks concert with the First John Philip Sousa Memorial Band. 8 p.m. Rosland Park, 4300 W. 66th St. edinaparade.org.

EXCELSIOR: Firecracker race, kids' parade, petting zoo and food trucks. 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. The Commons, 337 Water St. excelsiorlakeminnetonkachamber.com.

FOREST LAKE: Parade, carnival and live music. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Lakeside Memorial Park, 95 E. Broadway. ci.forest-lake.mn.us/190/4th-of-July.

LAKEVILLE: Pan-O-Prog festival begins with pre-fireworks entertainment, youth activities and music. 6-10 p.m. Century Middle School, 18610 Ipava Av. panoprog.org/events-2023.

MAPLEWOOD: Live music, family activities and games. 4-10 p.m. Hazelwood Park, 1663 County Road C. maplewoodmn.gov.

MYSTIC LAKE: Rock and Rockets outdoor festival with food and free concert by Gin Blossoms and Lit. 5-10:30 p.m. 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., Prior Lake. mysticlake.com.

ROSEVILLE: Party in the Park includes family fun, food and music. 2-10 p.m. Central Park, 2540 N. Lexington Av. cityofroseville.com.

ST. CROIX FALLS, WIS.: Big Rock Creek hosts swimming, crafted cocktails, pony rides, music and more. 2-10 p.m. $10-$15. 1674 Hwy. 87. bigrockcreekwi.com.

STILLWATER: View Civil War cannons and hear live music. 3-10 p.m. Lowell Park, 201 Water St. N. Event: Discover Stillwater.

ST. LOUIS PARK: DJ Bob, food trucks and vendors. 7-10 p.m. Aquila Park, 3110 Xylon Av. S. discoverstlouispark.com.

VALLEYFAIR: If the thrill of fireworks won't do it, add a day at the amusement park. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. $34.99. 1 Valley Fair Drive, Shakopee. valleyfair.com.

WACONIA: Lake Waconia Regional Park, 8170 Paradise Lane. destinationwaconia.org.

WHITE BEAR: Manitou Days ends with a boat parade, music and flyover. 2-10 p.m. Memorial Beach, 4980 Lake Av. manitoudays.com.

WOODBURY: The Hometown Celebration has music, kids' zone and food vendors. 5:30-10 p.m. Free. M Health Fairview Sports Center, 4125 Radio Drive. www.woodburymn.gov.