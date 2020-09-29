Coffee shops all over the Twin Cities are offering deals today for National Coffee Day. Know of a deal we missed? Let us know in the comments. We’ll be updating the list all day.

Caribou

Get 50% off a bag of pre-packed coffee beans with the purchase of a large or one-size Nitro beverage.

Multiple locations

Duck Donuts

Get a free any size hot or iced coffee with purchase. And while you’re at it, try a Coffee Cake doughnut — glazed with streusel and powdered sugar — made special for National Coffee Day.

7455 Currell Blvd., Ste. 107, Woodbury

Dunkin’

Go to metro-area Dunkin’ outlets — there are more than a dozen — and get a free medium hot or iced coffee with any purchase.

Multiple locations

Fairgrounds Coffee & Tea

The North Loop cafe is giving away a free 12-oz. cup of Adelaide’s Blend with the purchase of any breakfast or lunch item.

120 3rd Av. N., Mpls.

