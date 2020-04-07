Preparing for a spring holiday feast in years past might have meant cooking all week long.

This spring, most of us have already done enough cooking for an entire year.

For Easter (April 12) and Passover (April 8 to 16), let these restaurants give you a break and cater your holiday meal. It’s the next best thing to a buffet.

Many of these meals require an advanced order. Check with the restaurant for ordering instructions and pickup details.

6Smith

294 Grove Ln. E., Wayzata, 952-698-7900, 6smith.com

An Easter Fest comes with more than a dozen items. Included are honey ham and prime rib, Caesar salad, peel-and-eat shrimp, mac and cheese, triple berry pie and more. Serves 4 to 6 or 8 to 10. $195-$325.

Baldamar

1642 County Road B2 W., Roseville, 651-796-0040, baldamar.com

This Easter brunch includes bread and cinnamon caramel rolls, chef salad and fruit, and a variety of mains and sides including prime rib, ham and French toast. Carrot cake and caramel cheesecake for dessert. Pre-order by April 10. $23.95 per person.

Bellecour

739 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-444-5200, bellecourrestaurant.com

This meal includes sliced maple and mustard glazed ham, pommes purée, broccoli, glazed carrots, gravy, Parker House rolls, and coconut cream pie. Serves 4 to 6. $155.

Birch’s on the Lake

1310 Wayzata Blvd., Long Lake, 952-473-7373, birchsonthelake.com

Easter dinner includes smoked pit ham, roasted turkey breast, peel-and-eat shrimp, scalloped potatoes, Gruyère whipped potatoes, corn wild-rice casserole, carrots with herb butter, green beans with shallots and almonds, and choice of salad and dessert. Order by April 9. Serves 4 to 6 or 6 to 8. $130-$230.

Buca di Beppo

1204 Harmon Pl., Mpls., bucadibeppo.com

Different Italian-style dining packages are available for curbside pickup or delivery. Choose a pasta and an optional entree. All options include fresh bread and a chocolate chip cannoli. Serves 5 or 10. $55-$130.

Kieran’s Kitchen Northeast

117 14th Av. NE., Mpls., 612-354-5093, kieranskitchen.com

This heat-and-eat meal starts with an “abundance board” of Red Table meats, Alemar cheeses, Baker’s Field bread and accompaniments. It’s followed by a 2 Gingers whiskey-braised ham, polenta, roasted beet and kale salad, carrots with fondue and roasted potatoes. Reserve by April 9. Serves 4 to 6. $120.

The Lexington

1096 Grand Av., St. Paul, 651-289-4990, thelexmn.com

Pre-order Easter dinner for curbside pickup and get sliced maple-glazed ham green beans almandine, scalloped potatoes, house mixed green salad, eight house rolls with butter and carrot cake. Serves 4. $100.

Oceanaire

50 S. 6th St., Mpls., 612-333-2277, theoceanaire.com

A four-course dinner includes shrimp cocktail, four 6-ounce filet mignon and four crabcakes, sides of asparagus, lobster mac and cheese, mashed potatoes; and Key lime pie. It can be picked up hot or ready to cook at home. Order by April 10. Serves 4. $150.

P.S. Steak

510 Groveland Av., Mpls., 612-886-1620, psmpls.com

The meal includes double smoked ham glazed in sorghum and bourbon, asparagus, cumin- and orange-glazed baby carrots, aligot potatoes, Parker House rolls and cookies and bars. Serves 4. $120.

Red Cow

2626 Hennepin Av, Mpls., redcowmn.com

This heat-and-serve Easter family meal comes with a choice of ham or beef tenderloin. Included are cheesy hash browns, green bean casserole, roasted carrots, French bread and garlic butter, and carrot cake. Order through April 7. Serves 4 to 7. $129-$179.

Saint Dinette

261 E. 5th St., St. Paul, 651-800-1415, saintdinette.com

Easter dinner comes with 2 pounds maple-glazed spiral sliced ham, scalloped potatoes, asparagus, glazed carrots, eight dinner rolls and, yes, Jello salad. Serves 4. $125.

Travail

4124 W. Broadway Av., Robbinsdale, 763-537-7267, travailkitchen.com

Available for pickup at Travail’s sister restaurant, Pig Ate My Pizza, this Easter Feast includes a quiche, 2 pounds prime rib and 2 pounds ham, roasted potatoes, broccolini, arugula salad, four dinner buns and wild berry cobbler. Serves 2 to 3. $150.

Passover meals

Cecil’s Delicatessen

651 Cleveland Av. S., St. Paul, 651-698-0334, cecilsdeli.com

Regulars buy matzo ball soup by the gallon at this longstanding deli. The grocery side also carries gefilte fish, matzo meal and more staples. And all deli sandwiches can be made on matzo meal buns. Prices vary.

Common Roots Cafe

2558 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls., 612-871-2360, commonrootscafe.com

Orders that feed four come a la carte. Choose matzo ball soup, brisket, potato kugel, macaroons and more. Add a Seder plate for your Seder (April 8 and 9). Order one day before pickup or delivery through April 15. Prices vary.

Crossroads Delicatessen

2795 Hedberg Dr., Minnetonka, 952-546-6595, crossroadsdelicatessen.com

Gefilte fish, chopped liver, brisket, matzo brei, popovers, and other Passover classics are available through the Passover season. Prices vary.

Yum! Kitchen and Bakery

4000 Minnetonka Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-922-4000, yumkitchen.com

For pickup only through April 7, order Seder accoutrement such as matzo ball soup, coconut macaroons, popovers and chopped liver. Prices vary.