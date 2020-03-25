A large number of organizations are offering resources and support by phone and online to people seeking help or information in coping with the coronavirus outbreak and its disruption of routines.

CDC Coronavirus Hotline

Available 24 hours.

1-800-232-4636

Minnesota Department of Health community mitigation

Questions related to schools, child care and business

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504

MDH COVID-19 website

MDH health questions

7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

1-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903

Depression and suicide prevention

Crisis Text Line

When you text this helpline, you’ll be connected to trained counselors for individualized support.

Text CONNECT to 741741

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

Connects individuals with counselors for emotional support and other services via web chat or phone call for free and confidential support.

1-800-273-8255

Website

IMALIVE

Offers a free, confidential and secure online chat service focused on suicide intervention, prevention, awareness and education.

Website

The Samaritans

Offers emotional support to anyone who calls feeling lonely, depressed, suicidal, or just are looking for someone to talk to.

1-800-870-4673

Website

Minnesota Mental Health Clinics

Statewide service provider that offers therapy and other support programs for mental health-related issues.

1-651-454-0114

Website

Domestic violence

The National Domestic Violence Hotline

Highly trained expert advocates are available 24/7 to talk confidentially with anyone in the United States who is experiencing domestic violence, seeking resources or information, or questioning unhealthy aspects of their relationship.

1-800-799-7233

Website

Day One

Whether you’re experiencing domestic violence, sexual assault or sexual violence, human trafficking or simply questioning aspects of your relationship, advocates are available 24/7 to listen and give information and resources.

1-866-223-1111

Website

Substance Abuse

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline

SAMHSA’s National Helpline is a free, 24/7 treatment referral and information service for people facing mental and/or substance use disorders.

1-800-662-4357

Website

United Way 2-1-1 Minnesota

United Way 211 is a free, 24/7 counseling hotline for people who need information to help them fight their substance addiction.

1-800-543-7709

Website

Alcoholics Anonymous Minnesota

Alcoholics Anonymous is an international fellowship of men and women who have had a drinking problem.

Website

Delphi Health Group

This Minnesota substance abuse hotline is both confidential and open 24/7. Addicts get referrals to the most suitable facilities for their recovery programs.

1-888-893-0561

Website

Al-Anon for Families of Alcoholics

Al‑Anon is a mutual support program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking.

1-800-344-2666

Website

Here is a list of Minnesota’s adult mental health crisis response phone numbers.