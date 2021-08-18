What's your State Fair IQ?
We asked some young fairgoers to tackle these questions and draw their answers. How does your knowledge stack up?
How many ears of corn does the Corn Roast booth go through each day?
Maddox, 9 • Edina
25,000 ears of corn
At what temperature is the corn at the booth roasted?
Tyler, 12 • Rochester, Minn.
575 degrees
About how many ice cream treats are served at the Dairy Goodness Bar during the fair?
Nicholas, 11 • Minneapolis
Approximately 182,000 ice cream treats
If measured by placing them end to end, how many miles of foot-long hot dogs are sold each year?
Maeve, 8 • St. Paul
35 miles of hot dogs
What insect was blamed for reducing attendance at the 1875 fair?
Braxton, age 9 • Pine Island, Minn.
Grasshoppers
How much butter is used to sculpt the likeness of Princess Kay of the Milky Way?
Emma, 8 • St. Paul
85-90 lbs
Throughout the year, how many animals are housed in the livestock barns on the fairgrounds?
Taryn, 8 • Rochester, Minn.
Nearly 20,000 animals
During a typical year, how many gallons of milk are served at the All You Can Drink Milk Stand?
Liam, 12 • Minneapolis
About 26,000 gallons
How many pounds of butter gets slathered on roasted corn ears each year?
Aubrey, 11 • Cumming, Ga.
4,000 lbs. of butter
How many pounds of ketchup do the Fresh French Fries stands go through each fair?
Connor, 14 • St. Michael
25,000 lbs.
How many chocolate chips does Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar use during the run of the fair?
Miriam, 10 • Chanhassen
54 tons of chocolate chips
What's the total number of corn dogs typically consumed each year?
Abby, 12 • Circle Pines
365,000 corn dogs
What is the most popular flavor of pie entered in the baked goods competition?
Elida, 8 • Fergus Falls, Minn.
Apple pie
What kind of animals compete in a costume contest at the fair?
Abby, 11 • Minnesota
Llamas and sheep
How many gallons of water does Ye Old Mill hold?
Maddox, 8 • Minnesota
About 60,000 gallons
What special event took place at the fairgrounds on June 22, 1910?
Mandeq, 18 • Minneapolis
The first airplane flight in Minnesota history
How many cookies can Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar produce in one day?
Kasper, 10 • Minnesota
3 million cookies
How many dozens of mini-doughnuts are eaten each year at the fair?
Trini, 17 • Minnesota
Nearly 338,000 dozen
Which U.S. president gave one of his most famous speeches at the State Fair?
Mackenzie, 11 • Stillwater
Theodore Roosevelt gave his "Speak Softly and Carry a Big Stick" speech in 1901
How many baby animals are born at the CHS Miracle of Birth Center during the fair?
Julia, 12 • Elk River