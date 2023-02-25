The late, great poet Meat Loaf once wrote, "I would do anything for love, but I won't do that." My days are spent helping people understand what they can do to get what they want, but sometimes they "won't do that."

Let's go through some of these:

I would do anything to have financial security, but I won't:

A) Stop wanting things that I cannot reasonably afford. While there is nothing wrong with setting goals for things you may want some day, a constant craving is the best way to interrupt your hopes of financial security.

B) Adopt the three-day wait rule to avoid impulse purchases. It is amazing how many things you won't buy when you give yourself a few days to think about whether you really need it.

C) Systemically invest in the future through establishing my own retirement plan or participating in the one at work. If there ever was a financial no-brainer, it is saving in your company's retirement plan at least up to the match. If your company doesn't have a retirement plan, setting up your own gives you an immediate return through current tax savings or future taxes.

I would do anything to be on the same page about money as my partner, but I won't:

A) Set up a regular meeting to discuss our financial situation so that both of us are aware of where we are financially. While often in couple relationships, one person may be in charge of the money, it is the responsibility of each person to create a common money language.

B) Set goals at least once a year to keep us heading in the same direction. It may not matter if you have no idea where it is going. Saving is not the goal; balancing living today while preparing for tomorrow is what you are shooting for.

C) Stop making inflammatory comments about my partner's money habits. If you have an issue, then discuss it. Passive-aggressive comments not only cause anger, but often lead to money secrets.

I listed three ideas in each category. If you won't do all of them, take Meat Loaf's other advice and choose a couple, "Cause two out of three ain't bad."

Spend your life wisely.

Ross Levin is founder of Accredited Investors Wealth Management in Edina. He can be reached at ross@accredited.com.