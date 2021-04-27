Longtime Star Tribune Vikings and NFL writer Mark Craig joins Michael Rand to give a sneak peek at his first-round mock draft. He has a whopping five quarterbacks going in the top eight, which should help the Vikings get a quality player at No. 14 — if they stay at that spot, that is. Will they remain where they are and draft an offensive lineman? Will they look to trade down and recoup the second-round pick they dealt away last season? We're a couple days away from finding out.

At the beginning of the podcast, Rand remains aghast at the Twins' bullpen and ongoing woes for the team overall. At 7-14, they are dealing with adversity unlike anything else during manager Rocco Baldelli's tenure. And he is not handling it well.

Plus, the Wolves completed a season sweep of Utah — which still has the best record in the NBA — and won two in a row for the first time since the beginning of the season. Is this just a matchup thing, or are the Wolves finding their stride late in the year? And a bunch of your hot takes addressed with care and oven mitts.

