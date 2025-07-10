Minneapolis

HCMC workers call for outside investigation of alleged discrimination and retaliation

Hospital union says leadership unfairly discriminates and retaliates against employees who question polices and practices.

By Christopher Magan

The Minnesota Star Tribune
July 10, 2025 at 10:45PM
Unionized medical assistants, physical therapists and mental health workers at HCMC are calling for an independent investigation of management's treatment of workers. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Union workers at HCMC are again calling on Hennepin County commissioners to intervene with management at the hospital, claiming ongoing discrimination and retaliation.

Unionized medical assistants, physical therapists and mental health workers held a news conference Thursday in front of the Minneapolis hospital, calling for the County Board to initiate an independent investigation of management’s treatment of workers.

Hospital leaders pushed back on those accusations Thursday saying in a statement harassment and discrimination are not tolerated and worker complaints are promptly addressed.

Attorney Sellano L. Simmons, who represents some of the employees, wrote to the County Board in May seeking an independent investigation into HCMC’s “internal culture, management practices and personnel decisions.” So far, the County Board has not initiated an independent inquiry.

“Employees who raise legitimate concerns are met with retaliation, not collaboration. Those who offer constructive dissent are pushed aside, excluded or removed,” Simmons said Thursday. “Most concerning of all, women of color, who are already navigating systemic obstacles, are being disproportionately penalized for speaking out.”

On Thursday, Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney and activist, read a statement from a hospital worker who wished to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal.

“As a Black leader within this institution, I have faced persistent micromanagement, undermining of my authority and diminishing of my worth,” the statement said.

Other workers described colleagues who were unfairly disciplined, passed over for advancement, demoted or fired for speaking out against hospital practices they felt were unfair or discriminatory.

“Over the years, we’ve watched a slow erosion of accountability, transparency and respect for the people who do the work of healing,” said Sara Franck, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) local 2474 representing 1,400 HCMC workers. “Management seems more interested in protecting its own image than in making HCMC a stronger, safer, more equitable place for patients and staff.”

In a statement, Hennepin Healthcare System, which the county and the Legislature created in 2006 to operate HCMC and its related clinics, said harassment and discrimination in the workplace is prohibited and an investigation of the allegations made by Simmons’ clients is ongoing.

“We are committed to a work environment that welcomes diverse individuals and perspectives and treats every patient and employee with respect and dignity,” the statement said.

This is not the first time union workers at the hospital have been critical of management. Nurses, EMTs and other hospital staff began calling for leadership changes in 2023 after a nearly $130 million budget deficit emerged.

Workers accused hospital leaders of financial mismanagement that led to unfair changes in employee benefits and not enough being done to retain staff and protect workers on the job.

Union leaders raised new concerns recently, after interim CEO Thomas Klemond told employees the hospital anticipated a $59 million deficit by the end of the year and may have to cut staff and services. So far, hospital leaders have not identified any programs or workers that are at risk.

On Tuesday, the County Board tabled a request from the hospital for a $20 million loan to purchase medical equipment. Commissioners are expected to reconsider it at their next regular meeting July 29.

HCMC is not just the Twin Cities largest safety-net hospital that treats all patients regardless of their ability to pay. It also has a level-one trauma center, a burn unit and is the training hospital for many of the state’s new doctors.

