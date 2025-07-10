HCMC workers call for outside investigation of alleged discrimination and retaliation

Union workers at HCMC are again calling on Hennepin County commissioners to intervene with management at the hospital, claiming ongoing discrimination and retaliation.
Unionized medical assistants, physical therapists and mental health workers held a news conference Thursday in front of the Minneapolis hospital, calling for the County Board to initiate an independent investigation of management’s treatment of workers.
Hospital leaders pushed back on those accusations Thursday saying in a statement harassment and discrimination are not tolerated and worker complaints are promptly addressed.
Attorney Sellano L. Simmons, who represents some of the employees, wrote to the County Board in May seeking an independent investigation into HCMC’s “internal culture, management practices and personnel decisions.” So far, the County Board has not initiated an independent inquiry.
“Employees who raise legitimate concerns are met with retaliation, not collaboration. Those who offer constructive dissent are pushed aside, excluded or removed,” Simmons said Thursday. “Most concerning of all, women of color, who are already navigating systemic obstacles, are being disproportionately penalized for speaking out.”
On Thursday, Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney and activist, read a statement from a hospital worker who wished to remain anonymous for fear of reprisal.
“As a Black leader within this institution, I have faced persistent micromanagement, undermining of my authority and diminishing of my worth,” the statement said.
Other workers described colleagues who were unfairly disciplined, passed over for advancement, demoted or fired for speaking out against hospital practices they felt were unfair or discriminatory.