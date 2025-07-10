HCMC workers call for outside investigation of alleged discrimination and retaliation

“Over the years, we’ve watched a slow erosion of accountability, transparency and respect for the people who do the work of healing,” said Sara Franck, president of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) local 2474 representing 1,400 HCMC workers. “Management seems more interested in protecting its own image than in making HCMC a stronger, safer, more equitable place for patients and staff.”