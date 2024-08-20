While these and so many other policies will reflect an administration that would be led by Harris, Walz should do some defining of his own. Sure, he’ll reprise his requisite resume details, but beyond that, who is Walz politically? The more moderate type he hewed to while representing the First District in Congress? Or the more liberal type he demonstrated once he had the majority power to execute it in Minnesota as governor? Or is he malleable to the moment (which is not necessarily a bad thing)?