'The Upshaws'

It's pretty clear that Wanda Sykes watched a lot of TV in the 1970s. Her sitcom, now in its fourth season, owes a lot to "Sanford and Son." Her character, a grumpy businesswoman forced to shepherd her sister's family, could easily be the daughter of Redd Foxx. But "The Upshaws" is more than just a blast from the past. It incorporates serious issues, such as depression and stop-and-frisk policies, without hitting viewers over the head with a Very Special Message hammer. Comedian Mike Epps and "The Facts of Life" veteran Kim Fields are more than capable of keeping up with Sykes' steady stream of insults. If you're not already watching this gem, now is the time to start. Netflix

'Tracy Morgan: Takin' It Too Far'

If stand-ups are supposed to be more politically correct these days, then Tracy Morgan didn't get the memo. The former "SNL" star has a ball pushing the envelope in his latest special, reveling in his status as a newly single man and the $90 million he got from Walmart insurers after one of the company's trucks almost killed him in an accident on the New Jersey Turnpike in 2014. "They gave me so much money, I can roll my eyes at white people," he says. And that's one of the tamer lines. Max

'The Winter King'

If you want to maintain romantic notions of Camelot, you'll want to avoid this grim version of King Arthur's legacy. It's "Game of Thrones" but without witty asides from Peter Dinklage. Iain De Caestecker looks regal enough as Arthur, at least when he's not covered in blood. 8 p.m. Sunday, MGM Plus

'Secrets of Prince Andrew'

Sometimes it's good fun to gossip about the royal family. But there's nothing amusing about the allegations of sexual assault that the Duke of York has faced in recent years. This four-hour documentary dodges the most disturbing details and focuses on the 2019 BBC interview that sped up his downfall. 7 p.m. Monday, A&E

'BS High'

When is a high school not really a high school? When it's being operated by a "coach" who only cares about making money off teenagers playing football games in which they are dangerously outmatched. Con artist Roy Johnson is the perfect target for a documentary like this. He's convinced he can outsmart the filmmakers. He's wrong. 8 p.m. Wednesday, HBO