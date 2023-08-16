It's clear early on in "The Monkey King," debuting Friday on Netflix, that the title character is going to be hard to like.

The Chinese warrior, who wields an Excalibur-like stick as a weapon, shoots lasers from his eyes when he's upset. He treats his doting sidekick with contempt. He's more interested in being promoted to god status than saving any villages.

The film, directed by Anthony Stacchi ("Open Season"), has its lighter moments, including a Cab Calloway-inspired number that could have fit in "The Little Mermaid." The action scenes owe as much to Bugs Bunny as they do to Bruce Lee.

But our "hero," voiced by comedian Jimmy O. Yang, is no wascally wabbit. Every time you think he's going to redeem himself, he commits an even more selfish act. He may be the most annoying monkey since Marcel overstayed his welcome on "Friends." There's a message here about the perils of an inflated ego. But that lesson may get lost on children expecting something a little more cuddly.

Also this week

'Heart of Stone'

Gal Gadot doesn't need the tiara and magic lasso to be an action star. The "Wonder Woman" star is more than formidable as a secret agent in this high-octane thriller, leaping off cliffs and navigating treacherous roads like a star pupil from the Tom Cruise School of Ridiculous Stunts. Her character, Rachel Stone, is just as good with a quip as she is with a high kick. If the hero's antics aren't enough to keep you enthralled, tune in for the unexpected twist and an unbilled cameo from a beloved actor. If director Tom Harper can keep this up in future installments, don't be surprised if Stone sticks around long after Diana Prince has retired to the Amazon Isles. Netflix

'Puppy Love'

This story about a mismatched couple forced to bond when their dogs make whoopee has a lot in common with Hallmark Channel flicks, but with lots of sexual jokes and dirty words. Some of the scenes may be too racy for those just craving a cookie-cutter rom-com, but Lucy Hale and Grant Gustin are just as cute together as their pets. Friday, Freevee

'Stand Up to Cancer'

The fundraiser, co-founded by Katie Couric, celebrates progress made in cancer research with big stars like Don Cheadle, Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Smits popping by to promote further support. The one-hour special, which will feature a montage of comedy skits and musical appearances from past fundraisers, is airing on more than 50 media platforms, including the four major U.S. networks. 7 p.m. Saturday

'The Last Waltz'

Robbie Robertson, who died Aug. 9, dedicated much of his career to scoring Martin Scorsese movies, including the upcoming epic "Killers of the Flower Moon." "But before that, the two teamed up for one of the greatest concert films of all time. Shot in 1976, this "farewell" to the Band is still exhilarating with superstars like Van Morrison, Joni Mitchell, Neil Young and Bob Dylan bringing their A games. But make no mistake: It's the Band's show — with Robertson serving as ringmaster. Tubi