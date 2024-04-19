'The Jinx – Part 2′

The 2015 docuseries "The Jinx," a profile of socialite Robert Durst, captured a wide audience's attention — and captured a murderer. Durst was arrested during the show's run after recording what sounded an awful lot like a confession. This six-part sequel covers the subsequent trial that led to a conviction (Durst died in January 2022 before he could be sentenced). Filmmaker Andrew Jarecki dedicates a lot of this new footage to patting himself on the back for what he previously accomplished. But Durst remains a compelling, complex figure, even if he's not nearly as cooperative this time around. His phone conversations are as chilling as any scripted dialogue on "Law & Order." 9 p.m. Sunday, HBO

'Under the Bridge'

If you're looking for a fresher mystery, try this eight-part miniseries that dramatizes the 1997 disappearance of a 14-year-old girl in British Columbia. Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone plays the detective determined to crack the case with the same understated approach she brought to "Killers of the Flower Moon." The top-notch cast includes Riley Keough ("Daisy Jones & the Six") and Archie Panjabi ("The Good Wife"). Hulu

'Poisoned Ground: The Tragedy at Love Canal'

Those not watching the news in the late '70s might not be familiar with this story about how Niagara Falls residents fought the government after discovering their neighborhood was a dumping site for chemical companies. Jamila Ephron, who has also directed previous installments of "American Experience," does a good job of capturing the resentment that still lingers all these decades later. 8 p.m. Monday, TPT

'The Express Way With Dulé Hill'

Hill is best known for playing a White House aide on "The West Wing." But the man can also dance. He breaks out his tap shoes anytime he can during his exploration of underappreciated art forms and artists. The featured performers include a cabaret group in San Francisco's Chinatown made up of senior citizens. They're more impressed that Hill can keep up with them onstage than the fact that he used to work for a fictional president. 9 p.m. Tuesday, TPT

'Killing Eve'

This terrific thriller is now available on Netflix, which means that a whole new audience can finally fall in love with Sandra Oh's restless MI5 officer, trading coy looks and punches with Jodie Comer's bored assassin. The series ran for four seasons, but you only need to bother with the first two. Netflix



