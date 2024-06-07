'Hit Man'

Richard Linklater, the director of "Boyhood" and "Before Sunrise," isn't known for steamy scenes. But his latest will do more to put you in the mood than a bowl of oysters. Gary Johnson (Glen Powell) is a mild-mannered professor who takes a part-time job as a fake assassin for the New Orleans Police Department, luring in those scheming to off their enemies. The new job boosts his confidence and turns him into catnip for women like Maddy (Adria Arjona), who is trying to escape a bad marriage. Johnson's undercover adventures aren't that gripping, but Powell and Arjona sizzle in the bedroom without getting nude. Their scenes are erotic without ever stepping over the line into pornography. Netflix

'Let the Canary Sing'

This documentary makes a strong case for why Cyndi Lauper deserves to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. You're reminded of the power of her 1983 album, "She's So Unusual" with behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the making of "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" and "Time After Time." The film also goes into detail about how Lauper's songs and activism have inspired those who need a champion. After checking it out, you'll most likely want to snag tickets for her farewell concert tour, which stops in Minneapolis on Dec. 4. Paramount+

'Simon and Garfunkel in Central Park'

You know the tunes and have probably already seen the film that captures their 1981 concert. But true music lovers can never grow tired of hearing Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel harmonize on classics like "Mrs. Robinson" and "Old Friends." It's especially fun to watch Garfunkel chime in on his partner's solo hits like "Slip, Slidin' Away." Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg ("Let It Be") does a nice joy of capturing the emotions of the huge crowd as well as the intimate relationship between his stars. 9:30 p.m. Sunday, TPT

'NBC News: Celine Dion'

The five-time Grammy winner, who was once almost as popular as Taylor Swift, hasn't spoken to the press much since being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, which makes this sit-down with Hoda Kotb a bit of an event. 9 p.m. Tuesday, NBC

'Queenie'

Fans of "Insecure" might enjoy this comedy series about a Jamaican British woman (Dionne Brown) who responds to a sudden breakup by involving herself in various sexual adventures that aren't good for her mental health or career. You'll cringe so much at her poor decisions that it may be hard to laugh. Hulu