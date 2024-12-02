What to know about sudden rebel gains in Syria's 13-year war and why it matters

Risks include if militants with the IS see the renewed fighting as an opening, Lister said. The IS, a violently anti-Western and repressive organization, in 2014 notoriously declared a self-styled caliphate that seized parts of Syria and Iraq, until the U.S. military intervened to help roll it back. The group's Syria and Iraq branch no longer controls any territory and is not known to be playing a role in the current fighting. But it's still a lethal force operating through sleeper cells in the two countries.