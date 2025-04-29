Asian shares advance after a quiet day on Wall St, despite tough talk on tariffs

NEW YORK — Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday after U.S. stocks drifted to a mixed, quiet finish ahead of a busy week of corporate earnings and economic data that could bring more bouts of volatility.
U.S. futures edged higher and oil prices fell. Tokyo's markets were closed for a holiday.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 0.5% to 22,070.23, while the Shanghai Composite index edged less than 0.1% lower, to 3,286.49.
In South Korea, the Kospi jumped 0.8% to 2,568.62. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 also rose 0.8%, to 8,061.90.
Taiwan's Taiex gained 0.5%.
A recent relative lull in trading has brought a respite from the sharp swings that have rocked markets for weeks, as hopes rose and fell that President Donald Trump may back down on his trade war.
The Trump administration appears to have made little headway in finding a way forward with Beijing, with both sides insisting the other needs to make the first move. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaking on CNBC, said he believed China wants a ''de-escalation'' in the trade war.
"I do have an escalation letter in my back pocke, and we're very anxious not to have to use itt.''