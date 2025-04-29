This summer at the movies, superheroes, from ‘Superman' to ‘Fantastic Four,' return

Summer begins early in Hollywood, on the first weekend in May. Kids might still be in school, and pools might still be closed, but that kickoff can make or break that pivotal 123 day corridor that has historically accounted for around 40% of the annual box office. Last year was the first in many that didn't launch with a Marvel movie and it showed — the business limped along for weeks until Disney came to the rescue with ''Inside Out 2'' and ''Deadpool & Wolverine.''