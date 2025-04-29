This summer at the movies, superheroes, from ‘Superman' to ‘Fantastic Four,' return

Superman already has a lot on his broad shoulders. It seems unfair to add the fate of Hollywood to his worries.
But that's the kind of pressure that comes with being one of the biggest stars in the comic book universe, who is getting a grand reintroduction at a tumultuous time. Thankfully he's not doing it alone — Marvel Studios is also returning to theaters in a big way with two movies this summer, ''Thunderbolts(asterisk)'' and ''The Fantastic Four: First Steps.''
Five years after the COVID-19 pandemic brought movie business to a halt, and two years after the strikes, the industry has yet to fully recover. Critics may have complained of superhero fatigue, but after several summers of depleted offerings, it's clear that they're a vital part of the mix — especially when they're good.
The $4 billion summer of ''Barbenheimer'' may be most remembered for those two movies, but it didn't get to that number without the ''Guardians'' and ''Spider-Man" movies, the second and third highest grossing of the season.
The filmmakers behind some of the summer's biggest movies spoke to The Associated Press about what to expect in 2025.
Summer Movie Math
Summer begins early in Hollywood, on the first weekend in May. Kids might still be in school, and pools might still be closed, but that kickoff can make or break that pivotal 123 day corridor that has historically accounted for around 40% of the annual box office. Last year was the first in many that didn't launch with a Marvel movie and it showed — the business limped along for weeks until Disney came to the rescue with ''Inside Out 2'' and ''Deadpool & Wolverine.''
This year the powerful studio is back in that familiar spot with ''Thunderbolts'', which brings together misfits and antiheroes like Yelena Belova ( Florence Pugh ), Red Guardian (David Harbour) and Bucky Barnes ( Sebastian Stan ).