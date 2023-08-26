

Taste

If you're looking for the ultimate palate-cleanser between deep-fried courses, the lemonade sorbet from Quench'd is it. The stand on Dan Patch Avenue serves the sweet-tart sorbet in a lemon half ($5), making it look just as good as it tastes. And that is quite a feat with fair food.

Hear

Keith Urban takes the grandstand stage with special guest Lindsay Ell at 7 p.m.

On the free stages:

The Foxgloves perform on Schell's Stage at West End at 4, 5 & 6 p.m., and Kiss the Tiger plays there at 8 p.m.

Genet Abate takes the International Bazaar stage at 3:15, 4:30 & 5:45 p.m.

All Tomorrow's Petty plays Giggles' Campfire Grill stage at 8 p.m.

See

Bound to be finger-licking good, young cooks season and grill chicken to perfection in the 4-H Chicken BBQ Contest. 8:30 a.m., outside Warner Coliseum.

The nonprofit We All Need Food and Water presents "Mason Meets a Mason Bee," a puppet show on climate change. 4 p.m., Dirt Demo Stage, Agriculture Horticulture Building.

Experience

Test your putt-putt skills at Can Can Wonderland's new Mini Golf on-a-Stick, a nine-hole course made up entirely of State Fair landmarks. $10, North End, northwest section.