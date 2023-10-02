The state Department of Revenue says it's finished sending out nearly $1 billion in rebate payments to more than 2 million Minnesotans.

The checks started arriving in mid-August via direct deposit and continued through late September by mail. Individual Minnesotans who had an adjusted gross income of $75,000 in tax year 2021 should have received a one-time refundable tax credit of $260, and married joint filers with an income of up to $150,000 were eligible for $520.

Families who meet those income thresholds were also eligible and should have received an additional $260 per child, up to three children, for a maximum of $1,300. Eligible Minnesotans had to live in Minnesota for at least part of the year in 2021 and filed an individual income tax return or a property tax refund.

The Department of Revenue said any direct deposits that bounced back were sent via mail to the address on file, but some Minnesotans might have missed or possibly tossed out their rebate check, which came from a company called Submittable Holdings Inc. out of Missoula, Montana.

That sender initially sparked some confusion from people, prompting calls to the department asking if they were legitimate. The checks should also have the signature of Department of Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart.

A spokesman for the department says the rebate checks are good for 60 days after they're issued, and a new one will be automatically mailed to the address on file if it's not cashed within that time period.

If a rebate check continues to go unclaimed, it will eventually be sent over to the state Department of Commerce's Unclaimed Property Division. Minnesotans can search for their name to see if their rebate check is listed under their unclaimed property.

The department said Minnesotans who think they should have received a check can also email a customer service representative at mntaxrebate@submittable.com or call 651-565-6595.