The city of Roseville is asking the public to help it name a brand-new, 0.8-acre park.

The park will be located at 2381 County Road B, across the street from Midland Hills Golf Course. Approved last fall, the master plan for the park includes a playground, basketball facilities and a picnic grove. The natural amenities include a woodland and prairie plants.

Construction on the park is planned to begin this year, and its opening is expected in 2025.

The city's naming policy says name suggestions that incorporate natural habitat, such as vegetation, terrain and animals, geographic locations and nondescript terminology, like acronyms, joined words and activities, "could be useful."

The city's Parks and Recreation Commission will compile suggested names and make a recommendation to the City Council in the summer.

The form to suggest a name can be found on the city's website.