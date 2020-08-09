What’s ahead
All FBS conferences have revealed their plans for fall football, with the Mid-American on Saturday announcing it is calling off all sports this fall. The rest have a tentative plan, which includes a conference championship game sometime in December for the other nine FBS conferences.
POWER FIVE
Big Ten
Released a 10-game, conference-only schedule set to begin Sept. 5. Each West Division team gained a home game vs. an East team.
ACC
Will play 10 conference games with one nonconference game, doing away with divisions this year; games are to begin Sept. 12.
Big 12
Has yet to release a schedule but will play nine conference games as originally scheduled and one nonconference game.
PAC-12
Will have a 10-game, conference-only schedule to begin Sept. 26.
SEC
Will have a 10-game, conference-only schedule to begin Sept. 26.
GROUP OF FIVE
American
Will play eight conference games and up to four out of conference.
Conference USA
Will play eight conference games and up to four out of conference.
Mountain West
Will play eight conference games and up to two out of conference.
SUN BELT
Will play eight conference games and up to four out of conference.
INDEPENDENTS
Notre Dame will play a full ACC schedule; the other five independents’ schedules are up in the air, with very few games available vs. Power Five opponents.