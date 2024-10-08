What polling shows about Black voters' views of Harris and Trump

But the poll also found that despite this dramatic gap in views of the candidates, Black voters are less certain of whether Harris would set the country on a better trajectory, or make a substantial difference in their own lives. Only about half of Black voters say ''would change the country for the better'' describes Harris very or extremely well, while about 3 in 10 say it describes her ''somewhat well'' and about 2 in 10 say it describes her ''not very well'' or ''not well at all.'' And only about half believe the outcome of this presidential election will have ''a great deal'' or ''quite a bit'' of impact on them personally, an assessment that's in line with Americans overall.