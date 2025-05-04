Today in History: May 4, four killed during anti-war protest at Kent State University

Today is Sunday, May 4, the 124th day of 2025. There are 241 days left in the year.
Today in history:
On May 4, 1970, Ohio National Guardsmen opened fire on student demonstrators during an anti-war protest at Kent State University, killing four students and wounding nine others.
Also on this date:
In 1886, at Haymarket Square in Chicago, a labor demonstration for an 8-hour workday turned into a deadly riot when a bomb exploded, killing seven police officers and at least four civilians.
In 1904, the United States took over construction of the Panama Canal from France.
In 1942, the Battle of the Coral Sea, the first naval clash fought entirely with carrier aircrafts, began in the Pacific during World War II. (The outcome was considered a tactical victory for Japan, but ultimately a strategic victory for the Allies.)
In 1961, the first group of ''Freedom Riders'' left Washington, D.C., to challenge racial segregation on interstate buses and in bus terminals.