Introduction: Host Michael Rand dives right into his conversation with Vikings beat writer Ben Goessling. A surprising 6-1 start led to a move this week to acquire tight end T.J. Hockenson at the trade deadline, a move that will have a ripple effect into 2023 as well. The Vikings' good start will have even more impact on their future, and it will be interesting to see how they navigate things.

24:00: Rand has a bunch of rapid-fire thoughts on the Wild's home loss, how the Warriors' struggles could be a sign for the Wolves, Cheryl Reeve's contract extension and job title change and the World Series.

