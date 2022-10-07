Nowthen

Built in 1988, this four-bedroom, two-bath rambler has 2,445 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, finished walkout basement, deck with awning and a pole barn with a loft and hot tub on a 5-acre lot. Listed by Shaun Zaudtke, Edina Realty, 612-804-1856.

St. Paul

Built in 1922, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Summit Hill neighborhood has 1,872 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with island, sunroom, full unfinished basement, patio and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Charly Marggraf, Compass, 612-702-3988.

Mendota Heights

Built in 1940, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,067 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper and main levels, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, porch, unfinished basement and a two-car attached garage. Listed by Mark Mason, Re/Max Results, 651-205-3500.