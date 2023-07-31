A portion of westbound Interstate 94 through north Minneapolis is shut down Monday morning following a "use of force" incident involving a state trooper.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said it was sending personnel to the scene between 42nd and Dowling avenues N.
"We are responding to a use-of-force incident involving a Minnesota State Patrol trooper," the agency said in tweet.
The westbound lanes are shut down from I-394 up to 49th Avenue, the Minnesota Department of Transportation said.
Few details were immediately available about the incident, which began about 2:15 a.m.
But traffic manag
