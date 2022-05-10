Motorists stopped by a state trooper will have their interactions video recorded now that the State Patrol has finished outfitting its entire force with body cameras.

The patrol rolled out its Body Camera Project with a group of 40 officers in December and over the past six months equipped and trained all troopers, commercial vehicle inspectors and Capitol security officers. The deployment was completed last week.

"Troopers have been eager for it," said Col. Matt Langer, head of the State Patrol. "They have wanted it for a long time."

The Legislature approved nearly $8 million for 705 body cameras and a new in-squad system that will synch dashcam footage with video captured by devices worn by troopers.

"It all meshes together to provide a complete record of what occurred," Langer said.

For motorists, there will be more accountability and transparency, he said.

"A vast majority of stops are unremarkable," Langer said. But should something happen, with the cameras, "it's less likely two people will disagree about what happened during an encounter."

Troopers will be required to activate their body camera in most cases while interacting with the public: during traffic stops and crash investigations, responding to stalled vehicles and making arrests involving suspected impaired drivers. Cameras will automatically turn on if a trooper draws a Taser or service gun.

Trooper Ben Madsen was one of the first to get a body camera.

"The more documentation the better, and this helps document," he said in December.

For more than 20 years, State Patrol squad cars have been equipped with dash cameras, but they don't always capture everything, Langer said. Body cameras will help augment what happens roadside.

In the past month, troopers have used their cameras to capture footage while responding to 96,380 incidents. Troopers have captured more than 60,600 hours of video since the project began.