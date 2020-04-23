It’s doubtful (at best) that the New York-city based rappers from Wreckx-n-Effect could have known, at the time of the release of their seminal 1992 hit “Rump Shaker,” about a future that involved widespread video conferencing – let alone the global health pandemic that turbo-charged its use.

And yet somehow they had the foresight to open that song with this prescient line: “All I wanna do is zoom-a-zoom-zoom-zoom.”

Here in the Star Tribune sports department, we are taking that message to heart and hosting – via Zoom — our own virtual NFL draft live experience Thursday night. We’ll be broadcasting that video live on the Star Tribune Facebook page starting at 8:30 p.m. – around the middle of the first round – and carrying you through the expected Vikings picks at No. 22 and No. 25.

Several Star Tribune writers and editors, along with a handful of fans, will be on the video providing analysis – plus, we hope, a lot of humorous banter — as the NFL draft unfolds.

In other words, it should be a lot like the meetings many of you are in every day while you work from home – except, you know, really fun and good.

We’d love it if you would follow along with us and watch. Send us questions to answer. Rejoice or vent with us in real time as the Vikings make the picks that will either launch them on the road to the Super Bowl or send them spiraling into Les Steckel-esque putridity.

It’s going to be a strange and wonderful draft. Let’s experience it together.