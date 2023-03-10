A nationwide computer glitch at Wells Fargo left irate customers with incorrect balances and missing transactions Friday morning, sometimes dipping accounts into negative balances.

Funds remain available, even though some customers' direct deposit transactions were not showing on their accounts, bank spokesman Josh Dunn said.

Dunn did not say how many customers were impacted by the problem and did not provide a time when customers can expect the issue to be resolved. But he said Wells Fargo was "working quickly on a resolution." As of Friday afternoon, Dunn could not say when the problem would be resolved.

Customers logging into their account Friday morning saw a message from the bank saying, "If you see incorrect balances or missing transactions, this may be due to a technical issue and we apologize. Your accounts continue to be secure and we're working quickly on a resolution."

'I do not like to feel massive panic'

Some customers started their Friday routines hoping to see their latest paychecks directly deposited in their accounts. Instead, they had negative balances, a number of customers reported on social media.

The issue is one more reason people should keep cash on hand, one Twitter user wrote. Another tweeted, "i do not like to feel massive panic immediately upon waking but wells fargo decided to give me that gift this morning."

Others anticipated Chase Bank and Bank of America would see an influx of unhappy Wells Fargo customers. JPMorgan Chase is the nation's largest bank by assets, at $3.2 trillion, and Charlotte-based Bank of America is its second largest with $2.4 trillion in assets.

Another Wells Fargo customer tweeted about "definitely closing" their account, using a SpongeBob meme to show how they felt — like they were begging for money.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is based in San Francisco but has its largest employment hub in Charlotte, N.C., and a significant presence in the Twin Cities.

It also is the nation's fourth largest bank by assets, at $1.7 trillion. That number is capped by the Federal Reserve, which restricted the bank's ability to grow in the aftermath of the 2016 fake accounts scandal.