Wells Fargo & Co. is evaluating the size of its mortgage division, which has a big presence in the Twin Cities.

A senior executive told Bloomberg News the cuts would be sizable, as the bank is no longer committed to ranking first in the business, the news service reported Monday.

The home mortgage division is based in Des Moines, but has hundreds of employees at a building in south Minneapolis and other locations in the Twin Cities. Wells in April confirmed to the Charlotte (N.C.) Business Journal that it was laying off employees across the division at that time because of "cyclical changes" in the business.

Wells services $205 billion in new home loans last year, according to Bloomberg. The downsizing allows the bank to avoid costly regulatory investigations that could affect the bank's reputation, sources told Bloomberg.

"Wells Fargo is committed to supporting our customers and communities through our home-lending business," the San Francisco-based company said in a statement to Bloomberg. "Like others in the industry, we're evaluating the size of our mortgage business to adapt to a dramatically smaller originations market. We're also continuing to look across the company to prioritize and best position us to serve our customers broadly."