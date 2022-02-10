IMPACT PLAYER
Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento
In his first game with Sacramento, Sabonis fit right in and gave the Wolves fits with 22 points, 14 rebounds and five assists.
BY THE NUMBERS
22 Bench points for the Wolves after 72 on Tuesday.
72 Paint points for Sacramento.
20 Fast-break points for Sacramento.
