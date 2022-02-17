GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Mark Scheifele, Jets: The center scored a natural hat trick and added an assist.
2. Blake Wheeler, Jets: The captain assisted on all three of Scheifele's goals and finished with four helpers overall.
3. Connor Hellebuyck, Wild: The goalie made 33 saves after shutting out the Wild on Feb. 8.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Power-play goals by the Wild after scoring three Monday vs. Detroit.
2 Losses in Winnipeg by the Wild over its last eight road games.
7 Goals by Scheifele over his last five games.
