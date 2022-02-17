GAME RECAP

Star Tribune's Three Stars

1. Mark Scheifele, Jets: The center scored a natural hat trick and added an assist.

2. Blake Wheeler, Jets: The captain assisted on all three of Scheifele's goals and finished with four helpers overall.

3. Connor Hellebuyck, Wild: The goalie made 33 saves after shutting out the Wild on Feb. 8.

BY THE NUMBERS

0 Power-play goals by the Wild after scoring three Monday vs. Detroit.

2 Losses in Winnipeg by the Wild over its last eight road games.

7 Goals by Scheifele over his last five games.