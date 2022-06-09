IMPACT PLAYER
Jose Miranda, Twins
His first career three-hit night — two singles and a double — results in three runs driven in.
BY THE NUMBERS
21 Consecutive hitless at-bats by Ryan Jeffers, a skid broken by an upper-deck home run
4 Runs allowed by Yankees lefthander Nestor Cortes, the most he's given up in his 11 starts
8 Runs scored by the Twins, the most allowed by New York since the Orioles scored nine on May 19
Celtics beat Warriors 116-100, take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics beat back another third-quarter onslaught by the Golden State Warriors in a 116-100 victory Wednesday night that gave them a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.
Nola sharp, Phils hit 4 HRs, rout Brewers for 6th win in row
Aaron Nola pitched eight sharp innings and the surging Philadelphia Phillies hit four home runs to rout the scuffling Milwaukee Brewers 10-0 on Wednesday night.
Eight-run first inning paves way for St. Paul Saints' crushing of Rochester
Jake Cave had three hits and four RBI for the Saints, who scored in double digits for the third consecutive game.
Twins crush Cortes, Yankees 8-1 to even series at Target Field
The Twins solved Nestor Cortes, whose ERA this season stood at an MLB-best 1.50 before the game, in a big way highlighted by Byron Buxton's home run.
D-Backs snap skid, back Kelly with three homers in 7-0 win
Merrill Kelly allowed one hit over six innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks hit three homers to beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-0 on Wednesday night, snapping a four-game skid.