Impact player
Eloy Jiménez, White Sox
A two-out single in the first inning set up Luis Robert's home run, and a seventh-inning single provided the winning run.
By the numbers
2 Consecutive games with a stolen base by Byron Buxton; he's never had a steal in three in a row.
1 Pickoffs by Griffin Jax, the Twins' first of the season and first of Jax's career.
3 Consecutive games with an RBI by Nick Gordon, who hadn't had one until this streak.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Bryant, Blackmon homer as Rockies beat Brewers 7-1
Kyle Freeland pitched five scoreless innings, Kris Bryant and Charlie Blackmon homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-1 on Wednesday night for their season-best third straight win.
Wild
Golden Knights beat Oilers 6-4 despite Draisaitl's four goals
Ivan Barbashev scored two goals, including one that put Vegas ahead for good, and the Golden Knights overcame Leon Draisaitl's four goals to beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-4 in Game 1 of the second-round series on Wednesday night.
Vikings
Cousins on lack of contract extension, Vikings draft, his future
After the Vikings pondered drafting his replacement ahead of his last season under contract, quarterback Kirk Cousin said he's out "to prove it again and prove it again."
Sports
Yanks rally past Guardians 4-3 in 10 as Bader, Peraza hurt
Willie Calhoun and Jake Bauers, afterthoughts when the season began, have become pinstriped stopgaps for a struggling New York Yankees team missing a string of starters.
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.