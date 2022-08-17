GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Jose Miranda, Twins
A two-run first-inning home run, one of his two hits, provided all the offense the Twins would need.
BY THE NUMBERS
97 Career hits at Target Field by Salvador Perez, second most by an opponent in stadium history.
26 Consecutive scoreless innings by the Twins' pitching staff.
20 Innings, of the 24 turns at bat in the series, that the Twins collected a hit; a runner reached base in 22 of the 24.
