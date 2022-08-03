Tap the bookmark to save this article.

IMPACT PLAYER

Sandy Leon, Twins

Guided a five-pitcher four-hitter from behind the plate, and contributed two hits, including a two-run double

BY THE NUMBERS

.419 Career batting average (18-43) for Leon at Target Field, which includes 12 RBIs

1.02 Joe Ryan's ERA in three starts, all victories, against the Tigers this season

1 Career stolen bases by Jose Miranda, who beat Tucker Barnhart's throw in the eighth inning