IMPACT PLAYER

Will Brennan, Guardians

He had a single and a double, and both hits drove in Andrés Giménez to provide all the runs Cleveland needed.

BY THE NUMBERS

17 Twins' magic number with 22 games remaining, a number that didn't change Wednesday.

12 Total pitches Louie Varland threw to retire the Guardians in the sixth and seventh innings.

50 Total pitches Joe Ryan threw to retire the Guardians in the first and second innings.