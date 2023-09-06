IMPACT PLAYER
Will Brennan, Guardians
He had a single and a double, and both hits drove in Andrés Giménez to provide all the runs Cleveland needed.
BY THE NUMBERS
17 Twins' magic number with 22 games remaining, a number that didn't change Wednesday.
12 Total pitches Louie Varland threw to retire the Guardians in the sixth and seventh innings.
50 Total pitches Joe Ryan threw to retire the Guardians in the first and second innings.
Vikings
Vikings QB Cousins praises rookie Addison ahead of his NFL debut
Jordan Addison looks forward to getting on the field with Justin Jefferson, knowing that the superstar wide receiver will attract extra defensive coverage and leave him with one-on-one matchups.
Olympics
Olympic champion Steveson won't wrestle at world championships
Gable Steveson, a former two-time NCAA heavyweight champion for the Gophers, will be replaced by ex-Michigan wrestler Mason Parris this month at the worlds in Serbia.
Sports
Schwarber hits another impressive homer at Petco Park as the Phillies beat the Padres 5-1
Kyle Schwarber hit another eye-popping home run at Petco Park — this one a 465-foot leadoff shot almost halfway up the batter's eye beyond the center field wall — and Zack Wheeler and three relievers combined to three-hit San Diego's high-priced offense as the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Padres 5-1 on Wednesday.
Sports
Diamondbacks overcome early 4-run deficit to beat Rockies 12-5
Arizona fell into a four-run hole before its first at-bat, not an ideal situation after losing to a last-place team the night before.
High Schools
Built on brawn, Eden Prairie stays solidly atop the Metro Top 10
The Eagles crushed Buffalo in their season-opener with a smashing running attack. Elsewhere in the rankings, speed was an attribute that made a difference in Week 1.