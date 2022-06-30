IMPACT PLAYER

Josh Naylor, Guardians

First baseman hit a walkoff two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning.

BY THE NUMBERS

354 Days between Alex Kirilloff's last home run on July 10, 2021, to his first home run in 2022 in the sixth inning Wednesday.

2 Hits Emmanuel Clase has given up to the Twins in 18 at-bats this season, including Gio Urshela's single in the ninth Wednesday.