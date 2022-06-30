IMPACT PLAYER
Josh Naylor, Guardians
First baseman hit a walkoff two-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning.
BY THE NUMBERS
354 Days between Alex Kirilloff's last home run on July 10, 2021, to his first home run in 2022 in the sixth inning Wednesday.
2 Hits Emmanuel Clase has given up to the Twins in 18 at-bats this season, including Gio Urshela's single in the ninth Wednesday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Loons
Reynoso's goals pay off as Loons pick up much-needed victory at LA Galaxy
Two of Minnesota United's three first-half goals against LA Galaxy came off Emanuel Reynoso's left foot.
Sports
Bird sets WNBA career wins record as Storm beat Aces 88-78
Sue Bird became the WNBA's leader in career wins with 324 on Wednesday night as the Seattle Storm beat the Las Vegas Aces 88-78.
Sports
Mercury beat Fever for 7th straight time, 99-78
Skylar Diggins-Smith had 17 points and seven assists, Sophie Cunningham added 14 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Indiana Fever 99-78 on Wednesday night.
Sports
Host Saint John wins Memorial Cup junior hockey title
Vincent Sevigny and Cam MacDonald scored early and the host Saint John Sea Dogs won the Memorial Cup, beating the Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 on Wednesday night.
Sports
Naylor's 2-run HR in 10th gives Guardians 7-6 win over Twins
Josh Naylor flipped his bat wildly when the ball soared over the fence and flung his helmet 20 feet in the air as he approached home plate.