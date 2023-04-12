Game recap
Impact player
The Twins' Michael A. Taylor was 2-for-4 with two RBI on Wednesday.
By the numbers
7 Game hitting streak by the Twins' Donovan Solano.
11 Canadian-born players who have played for the Twins, after Edouard Julien made his debut Wednesday.
123 Strikeouts for the Twins, their most ever over the first 12 games of a season.
4-2 Record on the homestand for the Twins.
