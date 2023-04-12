Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Game recap

Impact player

The Twins' Michael A. Taylor was 2-for-4 with two RBI on Wednesday.

By the numbers

7 Game hitting streak by the Twins' Donovan Solano.

11 Canadian-born players who have played for the Twins, after Edouard Julien made his debut Wednesday.

123 Strikeouts for the Twins, their most ever over the first 12 games of a season.

4-2 Record on the homestand for the Twins.