GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Eloy Jimenez, White Sox
In his first game in more than two months because of a hamstring injury, he belted a long home run and drove in three runs.
BY THE NUMBERS
9 Home runs hit by the Twins this week, their most in a three-game series this season.
85 Pitches thrown by Joe Ryan in just four innings, forcing an early exit.
311 Home runs hit by the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, more than at any other road park.
Wild
With draft picks No. 19 and 24, Wild will have options
Some players for the U.S. national team development program might fall onto the team's radar.
Sports
Ohtani dominant on mound, hits go-ahead single for Angels
Shohei Ohtani allowed one unearned run in seven dominant innings and had the go-ahead hit in the Los Angeles Angels' 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.
Sports
Orioles complete 3-game sweep of Rangers with 2-1 win
Spenser Watkins pitched more than six innings for the first time in his career, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Texas Rangers 2-1 on Wednesday night for their first three-game sweep of the season.
Sports
Fried rolls as homer-happy Braves shut down Cardinals 3-0
Marcell Ozuna and Eddie Rosario hit back-to-back homers, Max Fried threw six strong innings and the Atlanta Braves beat the slumping St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 on Wednesday night.
Wolves
Gobert joins Wolves, says goal 'is to win a championship'
New center Rudy Gobert envisions a good fit with the organization and fellow big man Karl-Anthony Towns.