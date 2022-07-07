GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Eloy Jimenez, White Sox

In his first game in more than two months because of a hamstring injury, he belted a long home run and drove in three runs.

BY THE NUMBERS

9 Home runs hit by the Twins this week, their most in a three-game series this season.

85 Pitches thrown by Joe Ryan in just four innings, forcing an early exit.

311 Home runs hit by the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, more than at any other road park.