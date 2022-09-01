GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Xander Bogaerts, Red Sox
The shortstop racked up the sixth grand slam of his career and 34th double of the season, driving in five runs.
BY THE NUMBERS
17 Home runs allowed by Joe Ryan, more than any other Twins pitcher.
8 Runs driven in over two days by Nick Gordon, on a home run and two doubles.
13 Hits allowed by the Twins, the most at Target Field since July 14.
