IMPACT PLAYER

Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves

Towns came through with the biggest points of the night at the free-throw line with 3.7 seconds remaining to give the Wolves the victory. He finished with 22 points.

BY THE NUMBERS

11 Biggest lead for either team.

24-11 Wolves' lead in points off turnovers.

18 Shot attempts for Towns, the most on the team.