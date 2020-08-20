GAME 25 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
Avisail Garcia, Milwaukee
The center fielder was 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI.
BY THE NUMBERS
37 Pitches thrown by Rich Hill in the third inning.
ON DECK
Jose Berrios will face Brandon Woodruff in the series finale at Target Field.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Brewers tee off on Hill, Twins in 9-3 victory; Garver injured
Starter Rich Hill only lasted 2⅔ innings, and Ehire Adrianza pitched the ninth after the Brewers pulled away early. Catcher Mitch Garver left in the sixth inning after striking out.
Twins
Twins' Maeda: 'Throwing a no-hitter is not easy!'
Kenta Maeda came within three outs of the feat against the Brewers on Tuesday, but it was far from his only impressive outing this season.
Sports
Tokyo Games postponement presents quandary for ticket buyers
When it comes to Olympic tickets, the Latin expression "caveat emptor" often applies: "Let the buyer beware."
Vikings
Hartman: Don't be surprised if new-look Vikings defense is even better
There's been plenty of turnover, especially in the Vikings' secondary, but others are ready to step in.
Vikings
COVID concerns bump mascots, cheerleaders from NFL sidelines
Cheerleaders, mascots, sideline reporters and pregame panels are among the gameday elements removed for all NFL games in 2020, based on new protocols announced Wednesday by the league.