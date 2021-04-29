GAME RECAP
IMPACT PLAYER
Byron Buxton, Twins
The first five-hit game of his career included his eighth home run, making him the AL home run leader.
BY THE NUMBERS
5 Seasons since Buxton last hit a home run to straightaway right field, on Sept. 15, 2017.
6 Home runs hit by the Twins, the first visiting team ever to collect that many in a game at Progressive Field.
19-1 The Twins' record when hitting six homers in a game.
ON DECK
The Twins have an off day before opening a homestand against the Royals, who own the best record in the AL.
PHIL MILLER
