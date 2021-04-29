GAME RECAP

IMPACT PLAYER

Byron Buxton, Twins

The first five-hit game of his career included his eighth home run, making him the AL home run leader.

BY THE NUMBERS

5 Seasons since Buxton last hit a home run to straightaway right field, on Sept. 15, 2017.

6 Home runs hit by the Twins, the first visiting team ever to collect that many in a game at Progressive Field.

19-1 The Twins' record when hitting six homers in a game.

ON DECK

The Twins have an off day before opening a homestand against the Royals, who own the best record in the AL.

PHIL MILLER