DOUBLEHEADER RECAP
GAME 1 IMPACT PLAYER
Matt Barnes, Boston
After Jake Cave reached second, he preserved a one-run lead with two strikeouts and a lineout to end the game.
GAME 2 IMPACT PLAYER
Alex Verdugo, Boston
He had three hits, including a two-run single to give Boston the lead and a solo home run to add to it.
BY THE NUMBERS
30 Twins runners left on base in three games of this series.
.416 The Twins' winning percentage, the first time since Rocco Baldelli became manager in 2019 that it's below .500.
14 Strikeouts recorded by Twins lefthander Caleb Thielbar, who has faced 26 batters this season.
ON DECK
The Twins will try to avoid their first four-game sweep by the Red Sox since 2000 in the finale of their first 2021 homestand.
PHIL MILlER
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Tokyo Games: Officials say cancelation, no fans still option
Two top officials of Japan's ruling LDP party on Thursday said radical changes could be coming to the Tokyo Olympics. One went as far to suggest they still could be canceled, and the other that even if they proceed, it might be without any fans.
Sports
Pandemic-driven spring football requires virtual creativity
William and Felicia Mosley found the perfect way for them to make the most of the four-hour drive from their Montgomery, Alabama, home to cheer on their son at Tennessee State.
Sports
Super-G ace Andrew Weibrecht back on skis for Make-A-Wish
It's been three years since Andrew Weibrecht retired from the U.S. Ski team, but the mountains always beckon.
Sports
Turner powers Dodgers past Rockies 4-2 for 5th straight win
Justin Turner homered and drove in two runs, and rookie Zach McKinstry added a late homer in the Los Angeles Dodgers' fifth consecutive victory, 4-2 over the slumping Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.
Wolves
Bucks play without Giannis, rout Timberwolves anyway
Karl-Anthony Towns wasn't in the Minnesota lineup for the second consecutive game - both afternoon starts - but, "that's not an excuse," Wolves rookie guard Anthony Edwards said.