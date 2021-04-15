DOUBLEHEADER RECAP

GAME 1 IMPACT PLAYER

Matt Barnes, Boston

After Jake Cave reached second, he preserved a one-run lead with two strikeouts and a lineout to end the game.

GAME 2 IMPACT PLAYER

Alex Verdugo, Boston

He had three hits, including a two-run single to give Boston the lead and a solo home run to add to it.

BY THE NUMBERS

30 Twins runners left on base in three games of this series.

.416 The Twins' winning percentage, the first time since Rocco Baldelli became manager in 2019 that it's below .500.

14 Strikeouts recorded by Twins lefthander Caleb Thielbar, who has faced 26 batters this season.

ON DECK

The Twins will try to avoid their first four-game sweep by the Red Sox since 2000 in the finale of their first 2021 homestand.

PHIL MILlER