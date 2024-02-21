Introduction: Host Michael Rand looks at the approved 12-team College Football Playoff format and comes to the conclusion that the landscape of the sport going forward will both help and hurt the Gophers. They will have a harder time competing for a Big Ten title in a loaded conference, but during their truly special seasons they should be able to compete for a playoff spot.

8:00: Star Tribune columnist La Velle E. Neal III joins Rand on a number of subjects, including Minnesota United's head coach search, big-name free agents still available in MLB and how the Vikings can't ignore their defense in free agency.

32:00: Disappointing losses for the Wild and Gophers women's basketball teams.

