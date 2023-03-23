The chance of major flooding remains high along the St. Croix River and Mississippi River south of St. Paul, thanks to deep snowpack and cool spring temperatures, according to a National Weather Service flood forecast issued Thursday.

The flood outlook showed no real changes from the forecast issued two weeks ago, with chances of major flooding slightly higher in Stillwater and Red Wing and slightly lower in St. Paul.

The forecast contained a bit of good news amid the alarms: Rainfall and temperature patterns for the next 7-10 days should promote slow melting that could ease the flood threat, said National Weather Service meteorologist Craig Schmidt. The severity of any flooding will depend on what happens with rain and temperatures in April, he added.

The chance of major flooding fell to 47% in St. Paul and rose to 81% in Stillwater and 69% in Red Wing.

