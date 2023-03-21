The city of Stillwater will shut several riverfront parking lots on Wednesday in preparation of dike construction and sandbagging to begin next week, measures deemed necessary after the National Weather Service forecast significant flooding along the St. Croix River.

Late season snow and cold temperatures that have kept the moisture locked up in snowpack and ice upstream from Stillwater have created dire flood conditions, according to the Weather Service. An updated forecast expected Thursday will clarify the chances of the river reaching the major flood stage of 89 feet.

The new forecast will help the city determine the size of dike necessary to hold back the river, with volunteers expected to start sandbagging on Monday, said Shawn Sanders, the city's director of public works. He said the focus will be from Nelson Street near the Dock Café to Mulberry Street. That's the lowest spot along the river and the most likely area for flooding.

City crews will install jersey barriers and pedestrian fencing starting on Wednesday. That work should take about three days, Sanders said.

The city's worst ever flood in 1965 saw the river crest at 94.1 feet. A weather service forecast from earlier this month said there was a 73 percent chance of major flooding of at least 89 feet.

Volunteers are signing up at Community Thread, a Stillwater nonprofit that coordinates volunteer opportunities.