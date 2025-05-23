SAN DIEGO — Weather alert system, runway lights weren't working at San Diego airport as plane approached before crash, officials say.
Weather alert system, runway lights weren't working at San Diego airport as plane approached before crash, officials say
Weather alert system, runway lights weren't working at San Diego airport as plane approached before crash, officials say.
The Associated Press
May 23, 2025 at 8:39PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Trump administration takes first steps in easing a half-century of US sanctions on Syria.