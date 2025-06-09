JERUSALEM — Israel says a Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists has been diverted to Israel.
Israel says a Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists has been diverted to Israel
Israel says a Gaza-bound aid boat carrying Greta Thunberg and other activists has been diverted to Israel.
The Associated Press
June 9, 2025 at 1:21AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' ‘Purpose,' about pressures within a prominent Black family, wins the best new play Tony Award
Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' ‘Purpose,' about pressures within a prominent Black family, wins the best new play Tony Award.